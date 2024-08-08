Dear Evan Hansen Finds the Full Cast for Its Upcoming North American Tour

Complete casting is set for the new North American tour of Dear Evan Hansen, launching in Houston, Texas this September. The tour is scheduled to run for over 30 weeks during the 2024-25 theatrical season.

The production stars Michael Fabisch in the title role of Evan Hansen, with Hatty Ryan King as Zoe Murphy, Bre Cade as Heidi Hansen, Caitlin Sams as Cynthia Murphy, Alex Pharo as Connor Murphy, Jeff Brooks as Larry Murphy, Gabriel Vernon Nunag as Jared Kleinman, and Makena Jackson as Alana Beck. The company also includes understudies Michael Perez (Evan alternate), Monica Blume, Julianna Braga, Blake Ehrlichman, Jenna Kantor and Jared Svoboda.

Dear Evan Hansen tells the story of its title character, a high school senior with social anxiety, whose quest for acceptance spirals out of control. It features music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and a book by Steven Levenson, and boasts such beloved tunes as “You Will Be Found,” “Waving Through A Window” and “For Forever.”

The musical opened on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre on December 4, 2016, winning six 2017 Tony Awards including Best Musical. The show ran through September 18, 2022 and launched a North American Tour in October 2018 that ran through July 2023.