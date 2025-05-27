Montego Glover to Play Momma Rose in Gypsy on Broadway During Audra McDonald's Vacation

Tony Award nominee Montego Glover will star as Momma Rose in the Broadway revival of Gypsy at the Majestic Theatre for one week from June 30 through July 6, taking over for Audra McDonald during her vacation.

Glover earned a 2010 Tony nomination for her performance in Memphis. Her other Broadway credits include Les Misérables, It Shoulda Been You, The Color Purple, Hamilton and the 2022-23 revival of Into The Woods. On screen, her credits include The Blacklist, Inventing Anna, Bull, Evil, Black Box, The Following, Hostages, Smash, The Good Wife, among others.

In addition to McDonald, the Broadway cast of Gypsy features Danny Burstein (Herbie), Joy Woods (Louise), Jordan Tyson (June), Lesli Margherita (Tessie Tura), Lili Thomas (Miss Mazeppa), Mylinda Hull (Miss Electra) and Kevin Csolak (Tulsa). The show is directed by George C. Wolfe with choreography by Camille A. Brown.

The production is currently nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical and a record-breaking 11th performance nomination for McDonald.