Tony Winner David Yazbek to Compose Original Music for The Roommate on Broadway

Tony Award-winning composer David Yazbek will write original music for the upcoming Broadway premiere of Jen Silverman's The Roommate, beginning previews August 29 at the Booth Theatre ahead of a September 12 opening. The production stars Patti LuPone and Mia Farrow, with direction by Jack O'Brien.

Yazbek won a 2018 Tony Award for Best Score for The Band's Visit, which also won the 2018 Tony Award for Best Musical. He has earned additional nominations for his music for The Full Monty, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown and Tootsie. This past season, Yazbek won the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Lyrics for the musical Dead Outlaw. The Roommate will be Yazbek's second time composing for a Broadway play, having composed music for Larry David's Fish in the Dark in 2015.

Described as "a one-act play about second acts," The Roommate portrays a blossoming intimacy between two women from vastly different backgrounds as they navigate the complexities of identity, morality and the promise of reinvention.

Also joining The Roommate's creative team are wig, hair and makeup designers Robert Pickens and Katie Gell, and associate directors Marsha Mason and Simone Sault, with Sault also lending movement direction. As previously announced, the design team includes set and costume design by Bob Crowley, lighting design by Natasha Katz and sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman.