Positively Emerald with Wicked's Mary Kate Morrissey, Episode 1: A Great Day for Wicked

Mary Kate Morrissey is the latest green girl to take up residence at Broadway's Gershwin Theatre. The Wicked star joins a long line of illustrious Elphabas that came before her (including one particular Tony-winning vlogger who gave Broadway.com audiences a peek inside the Emerald City 11 years ago). Now it's Morrissey's turn to take fans behind the scenes with her own viridescent vlog, Positively Emerald.

On the debut episode, Morrissey shows us around her backstage digs, including a close-up look at the world-class contouring Makeup Supervisor Christa Kaimimoku-Wong lends to Elphaba's iconic green hue. She also brings us inside a Broadway cuddle puddle with her beloved Glinda, Alexandra Socha, invites us to her daily chat with the Wizard himself, Brad Oscar, and shares some thoughts of gratitude at the end of a long day in Oz.

Episodes premiere weekly on Friday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.