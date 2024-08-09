 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Positively Emerald with Wicked's Mary Kate Morrissey, Episode 1: A Great Day for Wicked

Positively Emerald
by Hayley Levitt • Aug 9, 2024
Alexandra Socha, Mary Kate Morrissey and "Wicked" crew members

Mary Kate Morrissey is the latest green girl to take up residence at Broadway's Gershwin Theatre. The Wicked star joins a long line of illustrious Elphabas that came before her (including one particular Tony-winning vlogger who gave Broadway.com audiences a peek inside the Emerald City 11 years ago). Now it's Morrissey's turn to take fans behind the scenes with her own viridescent vlog, Positively Emerald. 

On the debut episode, Morrissey shows us around her backstage digs, including a close-up look at the world-class contouring Makeup Supervisor Christa Kaimimoku-Wong lends to Elphaba's iconic green hue. She also brings us inside a Broadway cuddle puddle with her beloved Glinda, Alexandra Socha, invites us to her daily chat with the Wizard himself, Brad Oscar, and shares some thoughts of gratitude at the end of a long day in Oz. 

Episodes premiere weekly on Friday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

Related Shows

Wicked

from $126.67

Star Files

Mary Kate Morrissey

Articles Trending Now

  1. Hadestown Casts the Stars of Its Next North American Tour
  2. Our Town, Starring Jim Parsons, Completes Broadway Casting
  3. Whoopi Goldberg to Play Miss Hannigan in Annie at Madison Square Garden
Back to Top