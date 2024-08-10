 Skip to main content
Disney Is Developing The Greatest Showman for the Stage

News
by Darryn King • Aug 10, 2024
Hugh Jackman in "The Greatest Showman"
(Photo: Niko Tavernise/ FOX)

The Greatest Showman, the 2017 Hugh Jackman-led musical film, with songs by Tony- and Oscar-winning duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen La La Land), will be Disney's next screen-to-stage project. The news was announced at D23, the Walt Disney Company’s biennial fan convention, accompanied by a performance of "The Greatest Show," featuring The Notebook's Ryan Vasquez

Like the movie, The Greatest Showman will tell the story of P.T. Barnum and his creation of the Barnum & Bailey Circus. The movie starred Jackman with Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya and was directed by Michael Gracey with a screenplay by Jenny Bicks and Bill Condon. With a worldwide gross of $435 million, it is the fifth-highest-grossing live-action musical film of all time.

Per Disney representatives, the show will announce a production timetable, creative team and cast at a later date.

