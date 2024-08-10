Frozen Stage Musical, Starring Samantha Barks, to Stream on Disney Plus in 2025

The stage adaptation of Disney's Frozen will be the next musical to stream on Disney Plus, following the path carved by the Broadway blockbuster Hamilton. The West End production of Frozen, starring Samantha Barks as Elsa, was filmed earlier this year at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, and the recording will be released on Disney Plus in 2025. The announcement was made at D23, the Walt Disney Company’s biennial fan convention, where Barks was also on hand to perform "Let It Go" at the Entertainment Showcase.

Adapted from the Oscar-winning animated film, Frozen features the songs from the original, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film’s songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. Oscar winner Jennifer Lee pens the book, with direction by Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage. The musical ran on Broadway from February 2018 to March 2020. The West End production opened in 2021 and plays its final performance on September 8.

In addition to Barks, the West End cast currently features Laura Dawkes (Anna), Jammy Kasongo (Kristoff), Craig Gallivan (Olaf), Oliver Ormson (Hans), Richard Frame (Duke of Weselton) and Mikayla Jade (Sven).