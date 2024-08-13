Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer, Nathan Lee Graham and Linda Lavin to Star in Hulu Series Mid-Century Modern

Broadway veterans Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer, Nathan Lee Graham and Linda Lavin will star in a new multi-camera sitcom, Mid-Century Modern, recently ordered to series by Hulu. Will & Grace creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan will executive produce alongside Ryan Murphy. Lane and Bomer will also serve as executive producers.

Per the show's logline, "The series follows three best friends—gay gentlemen of a certain age—who, after an unexpected death, decide to spend their golden years living together in Palm Springs where the wealthiest one lives with his mother. As a chosen family, they prove that no matter how hard things get, there’s always someone around to remind you it would be better if you got your neck done.”

Lane, a three-time Tony Award winner, plays Bunny Schneiderman, a successful but near-retired businessman in search of love; Lavin, a Tony Award winner and six-time nominee, plays Bunny's critical mother, Sybil Schneiderman; Bomer, last seen on Broadway in The Boys in the Band, plays Jerry Frank, an ex-Mormon who left both the church and his marriage in his early 20s after his wife outed him in front of the congregation; and Graham, last on Broadway in Priscilla Queen of the Desert and best known for his role in the Zoolander films, plays Arthur, an elegant fashion industry veteran.

Additional casting and streaming dates are yet to be announced.