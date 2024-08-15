Teal Wicks to Play Anne Hathaway in & Juliet North American Tour

The North American tour of & Juliet, launching this fall, will feature Teal Wicks (The Cher Show, Finding Neverland) in the role of Anne Hathaway, originated by Betsy Wolfe on Broadway. The tour, which now has its complete cast, will begin performances September 22 at Baltimore’s Hippodrome Theatre at the France Merrick Performing Arts Center and go on to visit more than 30 cities in its first year.

As previously announced, Rachel Simone Webb will lead the tour as Juliet after covering the title role on Broadway. In addition to Webb and Wicks, the principal cast will include Paul-Jordan Jansen as Lance, Corey Mach as Shakespeare, Nick Drake as May, Kathryn Allison as Angélique, Michael Canu as Romeo and Mateus Leite Cardoso as François.

Rounding out the ensemble are Naima Alakham, Camille Brooks, Nella Cole, Lois Ellise, Ishmael Gonzalez, Kenneth Onesimus Goubran, Shelby Griswold, Christopher Robert Hanford, Jourdan Ibe, Josh Jordan, Nicole Lamb, Yoshi Maysonet, Usman Ali Mughal, Jaydon Nget, Kyra Smith and Francisco Thurston.

Featuring a score of pop hits by Grammy-winning songwriter and producer Max Martin, & Juliet reimagines Shakespeare's classic play if its title heroine had lived. The nine-time Tony-nominated production has a book by David West Read, direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Jennifer Weber.