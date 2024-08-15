Adam Epstein, Tony-Winning Broadway Producer of Hairspray and More, Dies at 49

Adam Epstein, the political pundit and Broadway producer of Hairspray—whose productions garnered a total of 46 Tony nominations and won 12 Tony Awards—died on August 13, following a battle with brain cancer. He was 49.

Epstein was born on September 7, 1974, in Miami Beach, Florida. He demonstrated a love for the performing arts early in life, starring in school productions of The Wiz and Jesus Christ Superstar while attending Miami Country Day School.

Epstein pursued his academic interests in politics at New York University, graduating magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in political science. During his time at NYU, he interned for congressman Peter Deutsch, senator Bob Graham and mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Epstein began his Broadway career as an intern and casting assistant. In 1997, he served as a production associate for The Life, a musical that went on to receive multiple Tony nominations. Just a year later, at the age of 28, Epstein achieved remarkable success as a co-producer of Hairspray. The show became a Broadway sensation, earning 13 Tony nominations and winning eight awards, including Best Musical. “Epstein was the youngest producer I had ever worked with when we met on Hairspray,” the choreographer Jerry Mitchell said in a statement. “I will always be grateful for his support and encouragement and care for all of us.”

“It hits a chord,” Epstein told Roll Call in 2003. “Its themes of diversity, of acceptance, and a celebration of the fact that anyone can overcome and win is so resonately American, and I think that’s hitting home in a post-9/11 world.” That year, a Hairspray fundraiser hosted by Epstein raised around $130,000 for Senator John Edwards’ presidential effort.

Over the next decade, Epstein produced a series of successful Broadway shows, including revivals of A View from the Bridge, Amadeus and The Crucible. He also produced the musicals The Wedding Singer and Cry-Baby, both of which received Tony nominations.

In addition to his Broadway career, Epstein was known for his work in political media, including as a political pundit for Fox News. Epstein was the host of the podcast Dirty Moderate with Adam Epstein, which he continued until he fell ill.

Epstein is survived by his mother, Bonnie Cypen Epstein; his father, Dr. Marc Epstein; his brother, Brett Epstein; his sister, Logan Epstein; and his nieces, Hazel, Sophie and Lucy Epstein, and nephew, Oliver Epstein.

A memorial service for Epstein will be held at Levitt-Weinstein-Blasberg-Rubin-Zilbert Memorial Chapel in North Miami Beach, Florida, followed by interment at Mt. Nebo/Miami. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to support Dr. Timothy Cloughesy’s Glioblastoma Multiforme research fund at UCLA.

“Together, Epstein and I had a hit, Hairspray, and a flop, Cry-Baby, and his enthusiasm for each was exactly the same," said John Waters in a statement. "A cheerleader for his productions like no other.”