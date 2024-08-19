Kate Baldwin to Star in Heidi Schreck's What the Constitution Means to Me at George Street Playhouse

Two-time Tony Award Nominee Kate Baldwin will lead a production of Heidi Schreck's What the Constitution Means to Me at George Street Playhouse in New Brunswick, NJ. Directed by Laiona Michelle, previews begin September 24 ahead of a September 27 opening, and performances will run through October 13.

A 2019 Pulitzer Prize finalist, What the Constitution Means to Me is a personal play originally performed by playwright Heidi Schreck that delves into multiple facets of the U.S. Constitution, looking back at Schreck's teenage Constitutional debate contests and making arguments to either keep or abolish the document. Baldwin will star as Heidi alongside Nick Rodriguez as the Legionnaire. Niara Beckwith and Wobirba Ekuba Sarpey will complete the cast as Debaters.

Baldwin earned Tony nominations for her performances in Finian's Rainbow and the 2017 revival of Hello, Dolly! She has also been seen on Broadway in The Full Monty, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Wonderful Town and Big Fish. Baldwin will lead a New York City Center Encores! production of Love Life in spring 2025.

The creative team for What the Constitution Means to Me will feature scenic design by Shoko Kambara, costume design by Niiamar Felder, lighting design by Christopher Bailey and sound design by Kwamina Biney.