Kate Baldwin and Nicholas Christopher Join Encores! Cast of Love Life

Tony nominee Kate Baldwin and Nicholas Christopher have joined the cast of Love Life at New York City Center, taking on the roles of Susan Cooper and Sam Cooper, respectively. Part of the Encores! series, performances will run from March 26 through 30, 2025. Two-time Tony Award winner Victoria Clark directs, with choreography by JoAnn Hunter and music direction by Rob Berman.

Baldwin earned Tony nominations for her performances in Finian's Rainbow and the 2017 revival of Hello, Dolly! She has also been seen on Broadway in The Full Monty, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Wonderful Town and Big Fish. Christopher's Broadway credits include Motown the Musical, Hamilton, Miss Saigon and Sweeney Todd. He starred in this past season's Encores! production of Jelly's Last Jam.

A 1948 collaboration between Kurt Weill and Alan Jay Lerner, Love Life depicts over two centuries of American history through the eyes of a family who never ages. The musical explores the epic and intimate aspects of a marriage through a juxtaposition of heartfelt scenes and satirical vaudeville acts, and is considered the first "concept musical."

Love Life was originally planned for the 2019-20 Encores! season, but was canceled on the afternoon of the run-through due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The production was set to star Baldwin and Brian Stokes Mitchell.

Additional casting for Love Life will be announced at a later date. The 2024-25 Encores! season will also include Urinetown (February 5-16, 2025) and The Wild Party (April 30-May 11, 2025).