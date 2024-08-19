Jordan Fisher, Maia Reficco and Phillip Boykin to Stick Around in Hadestown Until 2025

Jordan Fisher, Maia Reficco and Phillip Boykin will stay in Hadestown a little longer. The trio, who play Orpheus, Eurydice and Hades, respectively, will play their final performance at Broadway's Walter Kerr Theatre on January 12, 2025.

Fisher was expected to conclude his time with the show on September 13. He took over the role from original cast member Reeve Carney on November 20, 2023.

Hadestown also stars Yola as Persephone and Stephanie Mills as Hermes. They are joined by Belén Moyano, Jessie Shelton, and Brit West as ‘the Fates.’ The chorus of Workers is played by Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, K.C. Dela Cruz, Chibueze Ihuoma and Alex Puette. The cast includes swings Sojourner Brown, Brandon Cameron, Tara Jackson, Max Kumangai, Alex Lugo, Yael “YaYa” Reich and Tanner Ray Wilson.

Now in its fifth year on Broadway and currently playing its long-awaited West End premiere, Hadestown blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to tell the intertwining love stories of Orpheus and Eurydice and Hades and Persephone. Rachel Chavkin directs, with a book and score by Anaïs Mitchell.