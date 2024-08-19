 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Jordan Fisher, Maia Reficco and Phillip Boykin to Stick Around in Hadestown Until 2025

News
by Darryn King • Aug 19, 2024
Maia Reficco and Jordan Fisher in "Hadestown"
(Photo: Evan Zimmerman)

Jordan Fisher, Maia Reficco and Phillip Boykin will stay in Hadestown a little longer. The trio, who play Orpheus, Eurydice and Hades, respectively, will play their final performance at Broadway's Walter Kerr Theatre on January 12, 2025.

Fisher was expected to conclude his time with the show on September 13. He took over the role from original cast member Reeve Carney on November 20, 2023.

Hadestown also stars Yola as Persephone and Stephanie Mills as Hermes. They are joined by Belén Moyano, Jessie Shelton, and Brit West as ‘the Fates.’ The chorus of Workers is played by Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, K.C. Dela Cruz, Chibueze Ihuoma and Alex Puette. The cast includes swings Sojourner Brown, Brandon Cameron, Tara Jackson, Max Kumangai, Alex Lugo, Yael “YaYa” Reich and Tanner Ray Wilson.

Now in its fifth year on Broadway and currently playing its long-awaited West End premiere, Hadestown blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to tell the intertwining love stories of Orpheus and Eurydice and Hades and Persephone. Rachel Chavkin directs, with a book and score by Anaïs Mitchell.

Related Shows

Hadestown

from $68.36

Star Files

Yola

Phillip Boykin

Jordan Fisher

Stephanie Mills

Maia Reficco
View All (5)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Watch Ariana Madix and Robyn Hurder Duet on Kander and Ebb's 'Nowadays' from Chicago
  2. Disney Is Developing The Greatest Showman for the Stage
  3. A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical, Starring James Monroe Iglehart, Completes Broadway Casting
Back to Top