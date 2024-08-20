Revel in the Splendor of 'Sparkling Diamond Stories,' Hosted by Moulin Rouge! Star JoJo

Earlier this summer, Joanna "JoJo" Levesque returned to the glittering world of Moulin Rouge! The Musical as the courtesan Satine—the role with which she made her Broadway debut last year—starring opposite Aaron Tveit’s Christian.

Now, JoJo is welcoming fans into her inner sanctum with her vlog, Sparking Diamond Stories. Beginning August 27, JoJo will be our host for four weeks, revealing everything it takes to keep the red windmill spinning at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

Episodes premiere weekly on Tuesday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.