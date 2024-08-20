 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Revel in the Splendor of 'Sparkling Diamond Stories,' Hosted by Moulin Rouge! Star JoJo

Sparkling Diamond Stories
by Broadway.com Staff • Aug 20, 2024
Joanna "JoJo" Levesque
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Earlier this summer, Joanna "JoJo" Levesque returned to the glittering world of Moulin Rouge! The Musical as the courtesan Satine—the role with which she made her Broadway debut last year—starring opposite Aaron Tveit’s Christian.

Now, JoJo is welcoming fans into her inner sanctum with her vlog, Sparking Diamond Stories. Beginning August 27, JoJo will be our host for four weeks, revealing everything it takes to keep the red windmill spinning at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

Episodes premiere weekly on Tuesday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

Related Shows

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

from $68.36

Star Files

Joanna "JoJo" Levesque

Aaron Tveit

Articles Trending Now

  1. Watch Ariana Madix and Robyn Hurder Duet on Kander and Ebb's 'Nowadays' from Chicago
  2. Disney Is Developing The Greatest Showman for the Stage
  3. A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical, Starring James Monroe Iglehart, Completes Broadway Casting
Back to Top