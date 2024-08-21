Watch the Trailer for Netflix's The Piano Lesson, Starring Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington and More

Netflix has dropped the official trailer for the screen adaptation of August Wilson's Pulitzer Prize-winning drama The Piano Lesson. Coming to theaters in November and streaming on Netflix November 22, the film marks the directorial debut of Malcolm Washington (son of Denzel Washington) and features a number of cast members from the play's 2022 Broadway revival including Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington (also son of Denzel), Ray Fisher and Michael Potts. The film's cast also includes Erykah Badu, Skylar Aleece Smith, Jerrika Hinton, Gail Bean, Danielle Deadwyler and Corey Hawkins.

Take a look at the full trailer below.