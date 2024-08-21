 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Watch the Trailer for Netflix's The Piano Lesson, Starring Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington and More

Videos
by Hayley Levitt • Aug 21, 2024
Samuel L. Jackson in "The Piano Lesson"

Netflix has dropped the official trailer for the screen adaptation of August Wilson's Pulitzer Prize-winning drama The Piano Lesson. Coming to theaters in November and streaming on Netflix November 22, the film marks the directorial debut of Malcolm Washington (son of Denzel Washington) and features a number of cast members from the play's 2022 Broadway revival including Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington (also son of Denzel), Ray Fisher and Michael Potts. The film's cast also includes Erykah Badu, Skylar Aleece Smith, Jerrika Hinton, Gail Bean, Danielle Deadwyler and Corey Hawkins.

Take a look at the full trailer below. 

Star Files

Ray Fisher

Corey Hawkins

Samuel L. Jackson

Michael Potts

John David Washington
View All (5)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Tony Winner Annaleigh Ashford Expecting Second Child with Husband Joe Tapper
  2. Jordan Fisher, Maia Reficco and Phillip Boykin to Stick Around in Hadestown Until 2025
  3. Tim Minchin Is a Born-Again Believer in the Sacredness of the Stage
Back to Top