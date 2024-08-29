Playwright David Henry Hwang and the Stars of Yellow Face on Tackling Racial Politics with Comedy

In David Henry Hwang’s Pulitzer finalist play inspired by real events, the playwright’s fictionalized doppelgänger protests yellowface casting in Miss Saigon, only to mistakenly cast a white actor as the Asian lead in his own play. Yellow Face is a laugh-out-loud farce about the complexities of race.

Hwang, director Leigh Silverman and members of the cast—Daniel Dae Kim, Kevin Del Aguila, Ryan Eggold, Francis Jue and Marinda Anderson—spoke to The Broadway Show about metafiction, making mistakes, laughing at topical issues and more.

Check out the full video below.