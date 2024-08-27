James Monroe Iglehart and Christina Sajous Join Christopher Renshaw as Co-Directors of A Wonderful World on Broadway

Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart, the star of the upcoming Louis Armstrong biomusical A Wonderful World, will also co-direct the production alongside Christina Sajous and the show's original director Christopher Renshaw. The show begins performances at Studio 54 on October 16 with an official opening set for November 11.

Sajous served as associate director for the musical’s pre-Broadway engagements in Chicago and New Orleans, and recently performed in The Who’s Tommy as the Acid Queen. A Wonderful World will mark Igelhart and Sajous’ Broadway directorial debuts.

“Musicals are all about collaboration," said Renshaw in a statement. "[F]or me as a director, being able to collaborate with Christina and James is not only a privilege, but also invaluable help in being able to tell the story of a great Black American cultural and musical icon with authenticity and truth."

“I have always loved directing, and it is what I received my college degree in,” said Iglehart. “My career took a different and, thankfully, successful turn, but the directing bug never went away. I gave a lot of input out of town, and the producers and Christopher Renshaw recognized that I had an eye for this side of the table, so when this opportunity came up, I jumped at the chance to co-direct this project.”

“I am grateful to have a voice, I am grateful to have a seat at the creative table,” Sajous said. “It’s important that all artists experience their multi-hyphenated, multi-faceted, multi-dimensional selves.”

Also joining the creative team are Rickey Tripp (choreography and musical staging), DeWitt Fleming Jr. (tap choreography), Aurelia Michael (associate choreography) and Nasha Harris Santiago (assistant choreographer). As previously announced, Grammy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Branford Marsalis will create all-new musical arrangements and orchestrations for the Broadway production.

The creative team additionally includes Adam Koch and Steven Royal (scenic and video design), Tony nominee Toni-Leslie James (costume design), Cory Pattak (lighting design), Tony Award winner Kai Harada (sound design), Matthew Armentrout (wig and hair design), Kali Taylor (makeup design), Lilian Sun (prop design). Lee Soroko is fight director, Jerome Butler is dialect coach and Faye Price is dramaturg.