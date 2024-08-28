Matthew Broderick to Lead Babbitt at Shakespeare Theatre Company with Judy Kaye, Ali Stroker and More

Two-time Tony winner Matthew Broderick will take on the title role in a stage adaptation of Sinclair Lewis' satirical novel Babbitt at Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, D.C. Produced in association with La Jolla Playhouse, performances will run from October 1 through November 3 in Harman Hall. Tony winner Christopher Ashley directs the adaptation by Tony winner Joe DiPietro.

Joining Broderick in the cast will be Mara Davi (A Chorus Line) as Storyteller #5, Ann Harada as Storyteller #1, Nehal Joshi as Storyteller #2, Tony winner Judy Kaye as Storyteller #6, Matt McGrath as Storyteller #3, Chris Myers (How I Learned to Drive) as Storyteller #7 and Tony winner Ali Stroker as Storyteller #4. Understudies are Tracy DiiBon Coffey, Reese Cowley and Sadie O’Conor. Broderick led the play's 2023 world premiere at La Jolla Playhouse, which also featured Harada, Myers and McGrath.

Meet George F. Babbitt: real estate broker, father of two, a fine, upstanding, middle-class American everyman. Seeking meaning to his humdrum existence, Babbitt plunges headlong into the most spectacular rebellion of his life (using the guest towel) and unwittingly turns the world around him upside down.

The production's creative team includes scenic designer Walt Spangler, costume designer Linda Cho, lighting designer Cha See, sound designer Leon Rothenberg and wig and hair designer Charles G. LaPointe. Original music is by Mark Bennett and Wayne Barker.