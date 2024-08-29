Beanie Feldstein, Noah Galvin, Kevin McHale, Bonnie Milligan and More to Star in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee in D.C.

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts’ production of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee has its cast and creative team. The show will play Kennedy Center’s Eisenhower Theater from October 11 through October 20.

The cast includes Philippe Arroyo (& Juliet, Aladdin) as Chip Tolentino, Beanie Feldstein (Funny Girl, Booksmart) as Logan Schwartzandgrubenierre, Noah Galvin (Dear Evan Hansen, Booksmart) as Leaf Coneybear, Alex Joseph Grayson (Parade, Into the Woods) as Mitch Mahoney, Taran Killam (Spamalot) as Vice Principal Douglas Panch, Kevin McHale (Glee, American Horror Story) as William Barfee, Tony Award winner Bonnie Milligan (Kimberly Akimbo) as Rona Lisa Peretti, Nina White (Queen of Versailles, Kimberly Akimbo) as Olive Ostrovsky and Anna Zavelson (Encores! The Light in the Piazza, 13 Reasons Why) as Marcy Park.

The production will be directed and choreographed by Danny Mefford with musical direction by Roberto Sinha. The creative team also includes scenic design by Paul Tate dePoo III, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by David Weiner and sound design by Haley Parcher.

The musical, about six mid-pubescents competing in a spelling bee championship, features music and lyrics by William Finn with a book written by Rachel Sheinkin. It was conceived by Rebecca Feldman with additional material by Jay Reiss. The 2005 Broadway production was nominated for six Tony Awards, winning two, including Best Book.