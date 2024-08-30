Positively Emerald with Wicked's Mary Kate Morrissey, Episode 4: Vacation All I Ever Wanted

Mary Kate Morrissey is the latest green girl to take up residence at Broadway's Gershwin Theatre. The Wicked star joins a long line of illustrious Elphabas that came before her (including one particular Tony-winning vlogger who gave Broadway.com audiences a peek inside the Emerald City 11 years ago). Now it's Morrissey's turn to take fans behind the scenes with her own viridescent vlog, Positively Emerald.

Its vacay week for MK—and that means golf camp! Breaks are few and far between for the stars of Broadway blockbusters, and Morrissey gives fans a look inside how she chose to spend her time away from the grind of eight shows a week. We also get to see her rainbow-adorned return to the Gershwin Theatre where a week of being a novice made her appreciate her onstage superpowers even more.

Episodes premiere weekly on Friday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.