Drool Much? Heathers the Musical Is Returning to New York in 2025

Heathers the Musical, the stage version of the 1989 black-comedy film starring Winona Ryder, is coming to New York in 2025. The announcement was made on Instagram.

Andy Fickman, the director of the 2014 off-Broadway production, also shared the news on the platform. “I know you will have a million questions and in time we will have a million answers,” Fickman wrote. “So please be patient as we work out all the details but we are beyond excited to bring our latest version of life at Westerberg High School to New York in 2025!”

Heathers the Musical features music, lyrics and book by Laurence O'Keefe and Kevin Murphy. Directed by Fickman, it was originally presented as a concert at Joe’s Pub starring Annaleigh Ashford and Jeremy Jordan, and played off-Broadway in 2014 starring Barrett Wilbert Weed and Ryan McCartan. The show’s second West End revival, also directed by Fickman, recently played at Soho Place.