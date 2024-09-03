Sparkling Diamond Stories at Moulin Rouge! with JoJo, Episode 2: A Five-Show Weekend

Earlier this summer, Joanna "JoJo" Levesque returned to the glittering world of Moulin Rouge! The Musical as the courtesan Satine—the role with which she made her Broadway debut last year—starring opposite Aaron Tveit’s Christian. Now, JoJo is welcoming fans into her inner sanctum with her vlog, Sparkling Diamond Stories.

In the second episode, JoJo reveals the secrets to smudge-free smooching and gets advice from castmates about keeping the show fun and fresh, even on a five-show weekend. She also details the relationship between the sharpness of her eyeliner and the quality of her performance.

Episodes premiere weekly on Tuesday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.