Maya Boyd stars as the title heroine of & Juliet, a twist on Shakespeare's story of star-crossed lovers set to Max Martin's most addictive pop hits. A Broadway newcomer barely of legal drinking age, Boyd's visit to the Broadway.com studio proved that "though she be but little, she is fierce" (wrong Shakespeare property but right sentiment).

Hear Boyd's powerhouse rendition of "Roar," accompanied by members of the & Juliet band.