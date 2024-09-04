Mazel Tov! Ben Platt and Noah Galvin Tie the Knot Over Labor Day Weekend

Tony winner Ben Platt and Noah Galvin—Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen-est power couple—married on Sunday, September 1 at Pioneer Works in Red Hook, Brooklyn. The pair's festivities began on Friday evening with a Shabbat welcome dinner at the Angel Orensanz Foundation on the Lower East Side where Vogue kicked off their exclusive inside look at the weekend-long celebration.

Platt met Galvin in 2014 while filming a guest role on Galvin's web series, but the two didn't begin dating until 2020 after both had starred as the title character in Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen (Platt earned a Tony Award for his performance). Platt proposed to Galvin in November 2022. The two recently performed together during Platt's Palace Theatre concert residency, singing the Beyoncé-Miley Cyrus duet "II Most Wanted."

The wedding's guest list was sprinkled with familiar faces to the Broadway community including Beanie Feldstein, Cynthia Erivo, Kathryn Gallagher, Platt's Parade costar Micaela Diamond, Suffs producer Rachel Sussman among others.