Positively Emerald with Wicked's Mary Kate Morrissey, Episode 5: MK's Survival Guide to a Five-Show Weekend

Mary Kate Morrissey is the latest green girl to take up residence at Broadway's Gershwin Theatre. The Wicked star joins a long line of illustrious Elphabas that came before her (including one particular Tony-winning vlogger who gave Broadway.com audiences a peek inside the Emerald City 11 years ago). Now it's Morrissey's turn to take fans behind the scenes with her own viridescent vlog, Positively Emerald.

In episode five, Morrissey is back at the Gershwin after a reinvigorating vacation and gets thrown straight into a marathon five-show weekend. See all the potions, rituals and tchotchkes it takes to defy gravity that many times in rapid succession. Plus, pay a visit to Room 10 where Natalie Ortega (Nessarose), Jennafer Newberry (Glinda Standby) and Lissa DeGuzman (Glinda Standby) hold court on their comfy couch and recap the burnt popcorn crisis of 2024.

