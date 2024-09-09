Hairspray's Marissa Jaret Winokur, Kerry Butler and Laura Bell Bundy to Open Mama I’m a Big Girl Now! Off-Broadway

A new show celebrating the 20th anniversary of the original Broadway musical Hairspray and reuniting three of its stars will play New World Stages. Mama I’m a Big Girl Now!, starring Marissa Jaret Winokur (the musical's Tony-winning Tracy Turnblad), Tony nominee Kerry Butler (Penny Pingleton) and Tony nominee Laura Bell Bundy (Amber Von Tussle) begins performances on November 2 with an official opening set for November 13. The limited run is scheduled through December 8.

An evening of songs and storytelling, the show will feature numbers from Hairspray as well as a variety of songs associated with Winokur, Butler and Bundy from the likes of Beetlejuice, Mean Girls, Legally Blonde, Beauty and the Beast, Wicked and Gypsy. The trio, who have performed their reunion show in venues across the country, will also share stories about their origins, friendship, careers and children, and perform original mashups and parody numbers. Andrew Byrne will serve as musical director.

"I haven’t been back on a New York stage since Hairspray!," Winokur said in a statement. "I am beyond excited to return with this incredibly personal show with Kerry and Laura Bell. This is such a passion project that we literally got together and wrote a show."

Butler commented, “It is an honor to join forces with these three incredible Broadway legends to produce a show that showcases their illustrious careers while celebrating motherhood and the power of female friendship."

"It’s so wonderful to work with two women I not only love as friends and confidants, but who I admire for their talent and comedic timing," said Bundy. "We opened Hairspray together as young women, sharing this truly extraordinary moment in Broadway history. We came up together, cheered each other on as we had subsequent successes, and have been a part of each other’s lives through so many of life’s transitions—even into motherhood. Our show will take you on that journey."