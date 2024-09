Nikki Renée Daniels is Once Upon a Mattress' Lady Larkin, the lady-in-waiting who (for reasons) can't wait much longer for Prince Dauntless to find his bride.

The revival, directed by Lear deBessonet with a brushed-up book by Amy Sherman-Palladino, marks Daniels' 11th Broadway musical. And, as she tells Broadway Show correspondent Charlie Cooper on their walk over to the Hudson Theatre, it's been a time of pure silliness folded into a reunion with old friends.

See the full conversation below.