The Stars of The Hills of California Are Fulfilling Their American Dreams

"I like to haunt an audience," says Tony Award-winning playwright Jez Butterworth. "I like them to wake up the next morning still thinking about the play. It's not a specific message that I'm trying to put across, except I know that my plays are steeped in love and loss and the humor and the tears that attend those things."

Butterworth's latest, The Hills of California, begins its Broadway run on September 11 at the Broadhurst Theatre, fresh off its run in London's West End. "The Webb sisters dream of coming to America," says Helena Wilson, who plays one of the four siblings at the center of the story. "And so it's really exciting for us to do that."

Ahead of opening night, Butterworth, director Sam Mendes (who directed Butterworth's The Ferryman on Broadway), and the show's stars—Wilson, Laura Donnelly, Leanne Best and Ophelia Lovibond—spoke to The Broadway Show about the sweeping family drama.

Check out the full segment below.