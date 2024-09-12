 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

The Stars of The Hills of California Are Fulfilling Their American Dreams

The Broadway Show
by Broadway.com Staff • Sep 12, 2024
Nicola Turner, Nancy Allsop, Lara McDonnell, Sophia Ally in "The Hills of California"
(Photo: Mark Douet)

"I like to haunt an audience," says Tony Award-winning playwright Jez Butterworth. "I like them to wake up the next morning still thinking about the play. It's not a specific message that I'm trying to put across, except I know that my plays are steeped in love and loss and the humor and the tears that attend those things."

Butterworth's latest, The Hills of Californiabegins its Broadway run on September 11 at the Broadhurst Theatre, fresh off its run in London's West End. "The Webb sisters dream of coming to America," says Helena Wilson, who plays one of the four siblings at the center of the story. "And so it's really exciting for us to do that."

Ahead of opening night, Butterworth, director Sam Mendes (who directed Butterworth's The Ferryman on Broadway), and the show's stars—Wilson, Laura DonnellyLeanne Best and Ophelia Lovibond—spoke to The Broadway Show about the sweeping family drama.

Check out the full segment below.

Related Shows

The Hills of California

from $63.74

Star Files

Leanne Best

Laura Donnelly

Ophelia Lovibond

Helena Wilson
View All (4)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Hairspray's Marissa Jaret Winokur, Kerry Butler and Laura Bell Bundy to Open Mama I’m a Big Girl Now! Off-Broadway
  2. Grey Henson to Star in Return Engagement of Elf: The Musical on Broadway
  3. John Mulaney to Return to Broadway in All In: Comedy About Love by Simon Rich
Back to Top