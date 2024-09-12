 Skip to main content
Sparkling Diamond Stories at Moulin Rouge! with JoJo, Episode 3: On the Couch with Aaron Tveit

Sparkling Diamond Stories
by Broadway.com Staff • Sep 12, 2024
Joanna "JoJo" Levesque

Earlier this summer, Joanna "JoJo" Levesque returned to the glittering world of Moulin Rouge! The Musical as the courtesan Satine—the role with which she made her Broadway debut last year—starring opposite Aaron Tveit’s Christian. Now, JoJo is welcoming fans into her inner sanctum with her vlog, Sparkling Diamond Stories.

In the third episode, JoJo goes behind the scenes of Ricky Rojas' last performance, visits the musicians' pit and chats with Aaron about Broadway health. Check out the segment below.

The fourth and final episode of Sparkling Diamond Stories will air on September 17. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

Related Shows

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

from $68.36

Star Files

Joanna "JoJo" Levesque

Aaron Tveit

