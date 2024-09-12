Real Women Have Curves Musical to Open on Broadway in 2025

Sandra Valls, Carla Jimenez, Shelby Acosta, Jennifer Sánchez and Florencia Cuenca in the world premiere of "Real Women Have Curves" at the American Repertory Theater (Photo: Nile Hawver/Maggie Hall)

The musical adaptation of Real Women Have Curves will open on Broadway in 2025, following its 2023 world premiere at the American Repertory Theater at Harvard University. The Broadway production is yet to announce dates or a venue.

Based on the play by Josefina López and its subsequent 2002 film, which had a screenplay by López and George LaVoo, the musical version of Real Women Have Curves has music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Joy Huerta of the Mexican pop duo Jesse & Joy and composer-lyricist Benjamin Velez, a book by Lisa Loomer, additional material by Nell Benjamin and music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo. Direction and choreography is by Tony Award winner Sergio Trujillo.

Set in Boyle Heights, Los Angeles in the summer of 1987, the story follows 18-year-old Ana who dreams of pursuing a new life in New York City. Her immigrant parents, meanwhile, would prefer she stay home to work at their garment factory. She's left to decide whether it's worth sacrificing the dreams of her family to fulfill her own. The film famously starred America Ferrera in her feature film debut.

“I am thrilled to be a part of bringing Real Women Have Curves: The Musical to Broadway,” said Huerta in a statement. “Songwriting for theater is a new undertaking for me, and it’s been a thrill to collaborate with Sergio, Bejamin, Lisa, Nell and the rest of this extremely talented team. Ana’s story is such a powerful and universal one that already holds so much cultural relevance, and we look forward to bringing it to new audiences in this musical format.”

Cast and additional creative team members will be announced at a later date.