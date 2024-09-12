The Big Apple Circus Returns with a Celebration of New York City... And Poodles

New York’s hometown one-ring circus, The Big Apple Circus, is returning for its 47th year. The Big Top will be back at Lincoln Center’s Damrosch Park from November 8 to January 5, 2025.

This year’s theme is “Hometown Playground”—a celebration of the diverse neighborhoods of New York City. Acts include synchronized juggling; roller skating; Chile’s Rafael and Isabel Abuhadba and their eight agile rescue poodles; the Flying Poemas; the Wheel of Destiny; the Russian Swing; Bulgaria’s Alex Petrov, the Upside Down Walker; the Aerial Orb; Finnish contortionist Kalle Pikkuharju; the Human Fountains with their water-spewing routine (as seen on America’s Got Talent); Ethiopian slackwire balancer Mihret Mekonnen; and, from Sweden, Michael Halvarson, the comedy pickpocket.

Two-time Emmy Award-winning director Shanda Sawyer directs. The Big Apple Circus will donate tickets to local nonprofits and community-based organizations to offer the circus experience to hundreds of children and families at no cost.