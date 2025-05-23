Derek Klena to Return to Wicked as Broadway's Fiyero for Two Weeks

Derek Klena, a veteran Fiyero, will head back to Wicked on Broadway for two weeks from May 27 to June 8 while current fulltime Fiyero Jordan Litz is away on vacation.

In a personal Instagram post, Klena wrote: "Full circle moment alert!!!! 12 years ago I made my Broadway debut as Fiyero during the 10th Anniversary of Wicked….now I’m squeezing myself back into those iconic very white (very tight ;) pants from 5/27-6/8, but this time with my boys watching from the wings 💚 2 WEEKS baby!!! Let’s do this Shiz 🥂"

For his debut performance as Fiyero, Klena earned a 2014 Broadway.com Audience Choice Award for Favorite Replacement. Since then, he has performed on Broadway in The Bridges of Madison County, Anastasia, Jagged Little Pill (2020 Tony nomination) and most recently, Moulin Rouge!

The current Broadway cast of Wicked stars Lencia Kebede and Allie Trimm as Elphaba and Glinda, with NaTasha Yvette Williams as Madame Morrible, Jenna Bainbridge as Nessarose, Daniel Quadrino as Boq, Brad Oscar as the Wizard, Jordan Litz as Fiyero and William Youmans as Doctor Dillamond.