Patti LuPone and Mia Farrow Throw a Red Carpet Housewarming on Opening Night of The Roommate

Broadway has found its new favorite odd couple in Patti LuPone and Mia Farrow, the salty-sweet pair of acting greats who cohabitate Jen Silverman's The Roommate. Their onstage characters aren't far afield from their public personas—LuPone playing Robyn, a sharp-tongued New Yorker, to Farrow's Sharon, a soft-spoken Iowan with hidden depths. It's a partnership that works as well off stage as on, the real-life pals walking hand-in-hand down the red carpet the evening of September 12 to celebrate the play's Broadway opening at the Booth Theatre.

Take a look below at the endearing duo on their big night, along with the many other stars who came out to see this legendary twosome in action.

Ronan Farrow, who makes his own subtle cameo in "The Roommate," celebrates his mother on opening night (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Original "Hairspray" stars Laura Bell Bundy, Kerry Butler and Marissa Jaret Winokur enjoy a night of Broadway before opening their show, "Mama, I'm a Big Girl Now"

(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Tony winner Jane Krakowski can't resist an evening of Broadway with Patti LuPone

(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)