Make Way for A Whole New Vlog, Hosted by Aladdin's Adi Roy!

Disney magic is alive and well at the New Amsterdam Theatre where Aladdin has been going strong for over 10 years. And who better to dish the trade secrets than Adi Roy, the musical's resident street rat? In A Whole New Vlog, Roy will be taking Broadway fans behind the scenes where wishes are granted, carpets fly and shirts are utterly extraneous.

Roy will host four episodes of A Whole New Vlog, beginning September 24. Follow along as he catches up with fellow residents of Agrabah, from actors to stage hands and more. Maybe we'll even learn how Aladdin and Jasmine stay airborne eight times a week.

Episodes premiere weekly on Tuesday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.