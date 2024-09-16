 Skip to main content
Positively Emerald with Wicked's Mary Kate Morrissey, Episode 6: A Week of Wig Magic, Bubble Dresses and Brad Oscar

Positively Emerald
by Hayley Levitt • Sep 16, 2024
Mary Kate Morrissey

Mary Kate Morrissey is the latest green girl to take up residence at Broadway's Gershwin Theatre. The Wicked star joins a long line of illustrious Elphabas that came before her (including one particular Tony-winning vlogger who gave Broadway.com audiences a peek inside the Emerald City 11 years ago). Now it's Morrissey's turn to take fans behind the scenes with her own viridescent vlog, Positively Emerald. 

In episode six, MK visits Glinda's brand-new bubble dress and does a deep dive into the wigs of Emerald City with vlog favorite, Mary Kay Yezerski-Bondoc. She also hands over the camera to a highly caffeinated Jake Pedersen (Boq), who exposes Brad Oscar's mid-show hobby and interviews original Doctor Dillamond, William Youmans, who's back at Wicked after 18 years.

Episodes premiere weekly on Friday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal

