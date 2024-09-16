Auliʻi Cravalho and Adam Lambert Take Over Cabaret's Kit Kat Club Tonight

Auliʻi Cravalho and Adam Lambert join the Broadway revival of Cabaret on September 16 as Sally Bowles and Emcee, respectively. Both making their Broadway debuts, they take over the roles originated by Gayle Rankin and Eddie Redmayne at the August Wilson Theatre, reimagined as the Kit Kat Club by Tony Award winner Tom Scutt.

Cravalho voiced the title character in Disney’s Moana and the upcoming sequel. She also appeared in NBC’s Rise, Netflix’s All Together Now and the film adaptation of the Mean Girls musical. Lambert performed in the ensemble and understudied the role of Fiyero in the Los Angeles and national tour productions of Wicked, before rising to stardom as a runner-up on the eighth season of American Idol. He has fronted the rock band Queen since 2012.

Lambert and Cravalho, who will perform seven shows a week throughout their runs, join a cast that features Calvin Leon Smith as Cliff, Bebe Neuwirth as Fraulein Schneider, Steven Skybell as Herr Schultz, Michelle Aravena as Fraulein Kost/Fritzie and Henry Gottfried as Ernst Ludwig.

With a score by John Kander and Fred Ebb and a book by Joe Masteroff, Cabaret is based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood. It features the songs "Willkommen," "Don’t Tell Mama," "Mein Herr," "Maybe This Time," "Money" and the iconic title number. For this production, guests are invited to explore the Kit Kat Club and meet its seductive denizens before curtain time.

Rebecca Frecknall directs the production, which earned a total of nine 2024 Tony nominations including Best Revival of a Musical.