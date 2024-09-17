 Skip to main content
Our Town, Starring Jim Parsons, Katie Holmes and Zoey Deutch, Is Back on Broadway Tonight

Curtain Up
by Hayley Levitt • Sep 17, 2024
The Broadway cast of "Our Town"
(Photo: Jenny Anderson)

Our TownThornton Wilder's classic American play, is back on Broadway at the Barrymore Theatre beginning September 17 in a revival directed by Kenny Leon. The star-studded production will open October 10 and run through January 19, 2025.

The cast of 28 is led by Jim Parsons as Stage Manager, Zoey Deutch as Emily Webb and Katie Holmes as Mrs. Webb. Also featured in the cast are Billy Eugene Jones as Dr. Gibbs, Ephraim Sykes as George Gibbs, Richard Thomas as Mr. Webb, Michelle Wilson as Mrs. Gibbs, Julie Halston as Mrs. Soames and Donald Webber Jr. as Simon Stimpson. 

Rounding out the company are Ricardo Vázquez, Greg Wood, Ephie Aardema, Heather Ayers, Willa Bost, Bobby Daye, Safiya Kaijya Harris, Doron JéPaul, Shyla Lefner, Anthony Michael Lopez, John McGinty, Bryonha Marie, Kevyn Morrow, Hagan Oliveras, Noah Pyzik, Sky Smith, Bill Timoney, Matthew Elijah Webb and Nimene Sierra Wureh. 

Our Town, the timeless drama of life in the village of Grover’s Corners, New Hampshire, is Wilder's most frequently performed play. It debuted on Broadway in 1938 and Leon's production will mark its fifth Broadway revival. Its last revival opened on Broadway in 2002 with direction by James Naughton and featuring Paul Newman in the role of Stage Manager.

