Grammy Award Winner Allison Russell to Make Broadway Debut as Hadestown's Persephone

Grammy Award winner Allison Russell will make her Broadway debut as Persephone in Hadestown. The Canadian roots artist, known for the albums Outside Child and The Returner, will begin performances at the Walter Kerr Theatre on November 12.

“I first heard Anaïs Mitchell sing 'Why We Build The Wall' in 2008 at the Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara, CA,” Russell said in a statement. “When Anaïs told me later that night that she was working on a ‘folk opera’ based on the myth of Orpheus & Eurydice all my hairs stood on end—I had a premonition that it would be become a work that would outlive us all.”

Russell continued, “Impossible for me to fully convey how deeply meaningful, resonant, uplifting and full circle it is to be making my Broadway debut, starring in the role of Persephone (a Goddess and archetype I have explored in both poetry and song myself since childhood) in this timeless instant classic. I am proud to be joining the sisterhood of artists who’ve embodied Persephone, proud to be joining this extraordinary ensemble, proud to become a part of this living, growing legacy. This is a world I’ve dreamt of and one I get to live in now. I am excited and grateful beyond measure to be joining Hadestown! See you way down under the ground!”

The role of Persephone is currently played by Yola, who will play her final performance on October 20. Hadestown alum Lana Gordon will return to the production as Persephone from October 22 through November 10.

Hadestown also currently stars Jordan Fisher as Orpheus, Stephanie Mills as Hermes, Phillip Boykin as Hades and Maia Reficco as Eurydice. Belen Moyano, Jessie Shelton and Brit West play the Fates, while the chorus of Workers is played by Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Sojourner Brown, KC Dela Cruz, Timothy H. Lee and Alex Puette.

Now in its fifth year on Broadway and currently playing its long-awaited West End premiere, Hadestown blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to tell the intertwining love stories of Orpheus and Eurydice and Hades and Persephone. Rachel Chavkin directs, with a book and score by Anaïs Mitchell.