Fall Preview: With A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical, James Monroe Iglehart Is Finding His Voice

You know the voice. Gravelly, warm, deep, shaped by years of singing and smoking.

It’s the voice that James Monroe Iglehart has had to perfect in order to play jazz legend Louis Armstrong in A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical at Studio 54. The Tony winner has embraced the challenge of capturing Armstrong's voice, both in tone and dialect. “The voice is one thing,” he told Tamsen Fadal on The Broadway Show in a chat at So & So's Neighborhood Piano Bar, “but to actually talk like the man is something else.”

Portraying Armstrong's evolution means navigating the complexities of his voice as it changed over time. Armstrong's voice became deeper and raspier in his later years. “People thought drinking and smoking was healthy back then," said Iglehart. To maintain his own vocal health, Iglehart is anticipating limiting fan interactions post-show. “I probably won’t be able to talk as much after performances, but I’ll still find ways to connect.”

A Wonderful World highlights Armstrong’s personal life as well as his music; his wives have a strong presence in the show, balancing his version of events with their own perspectives. "Without them, Louis would not be who he is," said Iglehart.

In addition to playing Armstrong, Iglehart has also stepped into the role of co-director. Balancing both responsibilities has been a rewarding but complex task. “Co-directing has been wonderful," Iglehart said, "but there’s a rule that actors don’t direct other actors, so I do my best to respect that.”

