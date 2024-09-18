Shailene Woodley, Zachary Quinto, Barbie Ferreira and More to Star in Leslye Headland's Cult of Love on Broadway

Initial casting is set for Second Stage Theater's Broadway production of Cult of Love, a dysfunctional family play by Emmy nominee Leslye Headland (Russian Doll). Trip Cullman directs the New York premiere, beginning performances at the Hayes Theater on November 20 ahead of a December 12 opening.

The ensemble cast will feature Molly Bernard (TV Land’s Younger), Roberta Colindrez (Fun Home), Barbie Ferreira (HBO’s Euphoria), Rebecca Henderson (Star Wars: Acolyte), Christopher Lowell (Hulu’s How I Met Your Father), Zachary Quinto (The Boys in the Band, The Glass Menagerie), Christopher Sears (Gently Down the Stream) and Emmy, BAFTA and Golden Globe Award nominee Shailene Woodley (HBO’s Big Little Lies) in her Broadway debut.

It’s the holiday season for the Dahl family! The four adult children return to their childhood home with partners in tow. The Dahl traditions include singing carols in harmony at the drop of a hat, but the gathering is anything but harmonious. Old conflicts resurface, new issues battled and dinner is taking absolutely forever to be served. Will the love the Dahls have for each other be enough to get them through, or will this be their last Christmas together?

The creative team includes scenic design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by Sophia Choi, lighting design by Heather Gilbert and sound design by Darron L West. Jacinth Greywoode serves as music supervisor.

The roles of Bill Dahl and Ginny Dahl will be cast at a later date.