 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Cole Escola's Loopy First Lady Comedy Oh, Mary! Extends Again on Broadway

News
by Darryn King • Sep 19, 2024
Cole Escola, Conrad Ricamora
(Photo: Emilio Madrid)

Oh, Mary!Cole Escola's riotous, ahistorical romp about First Lady Mary Todd Lincoln, is extending its Broadway run. The play, which began its Broadway engagement on June 26 at the Lyceum Theatre, will now run through January 19.

Escola plays Mary Todd Lincoln as a frustrated cabaret star in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. The show also stars Conrad Ricamora as Mary’s Husband, James Scully as Mary’s Teacher, Bianca Leigh as Mary’s Chaperone and Tony Macht as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant, with Hannah Solow, Peter Smith and Martin Landry completing the cast. Sam Pinkleton directs.

Oh, Mary! had a twice-extended world premiere at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. It won Best New Play at the Off Broadway Alliance Awards, received the John Gassner Award for new American play from the Outer Critics Circle and was honored with the Sam Norkin Off-Broadway Award from the Drama Desk. 

The creative team features dots (scenic design), Holly Pierson (costume design), Cha See (lighting design), Daniel Kluger (sound design and original music), Drew Levy (sound design), Leah J. Loukas (wig design), Addison Heeren (props supervision) and David Dabbon (musical arrangements).

Related Shows

Oh, Mary!

from $64.83

Star Files

Cole Escola

Bianca Leigh

Tony Macht

Conrad Ricamora

James Scully
View All (5)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Les Misérables Completes Casting for North American Tour's Third Year
  2. Auliʻi Cravalho and Adam Lambert Take Over Cabaret's Kit Kat Club Tonight
  3. Rob McClure to Depart Mrs. Doubtfire National Tour; New Stars Set
Back to Top