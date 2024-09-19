Cole Escola's Loopy First Lady Comedy Oh, Mary! Extends Again on Broadway

Oh, Mary!, Cole Escola's riotous, ahistorical romp about First Lady Mary Todd Lincoln, is extending its Broadway run. The play, which began its Broadway engagement on June 26 at the Lyceum Theatre, will now run through January 19.

Escola plays Mary Todd Lincoln as a frustrated cabaret star in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. The show also stars Conrad Ricamora as Mary’s Husband, James Scully as Mary’s Teacher, Bianca Leigh as Mary’s Chaperone and Tony Macht as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant, with Hannah Solow, Peter Smith and Martin Landry completing the cast. Sam Pinkleton directs.

Oh, Mary! had a twice-extended world premiere at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. It won Best New Play at the Off Broadway Alliance Awards, received the John Gassner Award for new American play from the Outer Critics Circle and was honored with the Sam Norkin Off-Broadway Award from the Drama Desk.

The creative team features dots (scenic design), Holly Pierson (costume design), Cha See (lighting design), Daniel Kluger (sound design and original music), Drew Levy (sound design), Leah J. Loukas (wig design), Addison Heeren (props supervision) and David Dabbon (musical arrangements).