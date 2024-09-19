Nicholas Christopher and Sherie Rene Scott Get the Keys to Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway

Three-time Tony nominee Sherie Renee Scott and Nicholas Christopher will be the next Audrey and Seymour to take up residency at the Westside Theatre in Michael Mayer's hit off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors. The pair, who were announced today at the show’s 5th anniversary celebration, will begin performances October 22. The musical’s current stars, Sarah Hyland and Andrew Barth Feldman, will play their final performances as Audrey and Seymour on September 29.

Scott earned a Tony nomination in 2005 for her performance in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, followed by two Tony nominations in 2010 for writing and starring in Everyday Rapture. Her Broadway credits also include Aida, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown and The Little Mermaid, and she starred as Cathy in the original off-Broadway production of Jason Robert Brown's The Last Five Years. Christopher has been seen on Broadway in Motown The Musical, Hamilton, Miss Saigon and Sweeney Todd. He starred in the recent Encores! production of Jelly's Last Jam, and will star alongside Kate Baldwin in Love Life at Encores! in spring 2025. He and Scott previously performed together in Whorl Inside a Loop (written by Scott and Dick Scanlan) at Second Stage.

Prior to the start of Scott and Nicholas' run, the roles of Seymour and Audrey will be played by a rotating cast of Little Shop ensemble members: Jeff Sears and Camryn Hampton (October 1-6); Johnny Newcomb and Camryn Hampton (October 8-13); Teddy Yudain and Melissa Victor (October 15-17); and Weston Chandler Long and Melissa Victor (October 18-20).

In addition to Hyland and Feldman, the cast of Little Shop of Horrors currently features Stephen DeRosa as Mushnik, James Carpinello as Dr. Orin Scrivello DDS, Major Attaway as The Voice of Audrey II, Tiffany Renee Thompson as Ronnette and Morgan Ashley Bryant as Crystal. Rounding out the ensemble are Camryn Hampton, Michael Iannucci, Weston Chandler Long, Jeff Sears, Teddy Yudain, Zakiya Baptiste, Noel MacNeal, Jon Hoche, Johnny Newcomb, Melissa Victor, Christine Wanda, Daria Pilar Redus, Hailey Thomas and Savannah Lee Birdsong.

Little Shop of Horrors features a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken.