Positively Emerald with Wicked's Mary Kate Morrissey, Episode 7: A Backstage Femininomenon

Positively Emerald
by Hayley Levitt • Sep 20, 2024
Lissa deGuzman as Elphaba

Mary Kate Morrissey is the latest green girl to take up residence at Broadway's Gershwin Theatre. The Wicked star joins a long line of illustrious Elphabas that came before her (including one particular Tony-winning vlogger who gave Broadway.com audiences a peek inside the Emerald City 11 years ago). Now it's Morrissey's turn to take fans behind the scenes with her own viridescent vlog, Positively Emerald. 

MK reaches her penultimate episode in week seven, giving fans one final chance to post their burning questions before she hands off her vlogging duties to the next Broadway star. While she's away from the Gershwin, we also get to spend some quality time with Elphaba standby Lissa deGuzman, who offers fresh tea on Elphie's backstage rituals. 

Episodes premiere weekly on Friday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.   

