2025 Tony Awards Ceremony Sets Date and Venue

The 2025 Tony Awards have a date and venue. The 78th annual celebration of Broadway will take place on June 8, 2025, at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The ceremony will be broadcast live on CBS, streaming on Paramount+. Presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, the awards will recognize outstanding achievement by theater professionals during the 2024-25 Broadway season.

Opened in 1932, Radio City Music Hall is the largest indoor theater in the world, with a stage as long as a New York City block. The Tonys have been presented at the venue most years between 1997 to 2019. Most recently, the 2024 Tonys took place at the David H. Koch Theater, the first time the venue hosted the ceremony.

The Tony Awards are produced by Tony Award Productions, a joint venture of the League and the Wing, and White Cherry Entertainment; Ricky Kirshner and Glen Weiss serve as executive producers. Weiss will direct the broadcast.