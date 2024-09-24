Stephen Sondheim's Here We Are Sets U.K. Premiere at National Theatre; Season to Feature Rosamund Pike, Juliet Stevenson and More

Denis O'Hare (center) and the 2023 off-Broadway cast of "Here We Are" (Photo: Emilio Madrid)

Rufus Norris has announced his final season of programming as Director of the National Theatre. The slate of productions includes four world premieres, the U.K. premiere of Stephen Sondheim's final musical and a National Theatre debut for Academy Award-nominated actress Rosamund Pike.

The world-premiere productions include Shaan Sahota’s The Estate, a family drama and political satire, directed by Daniel Raggett, about the moral downfall of a politician played by Adeel Akhtar; Suzie Miller's Inter Alia starring Rosamund Pike as an eminent High Court Judge forced to reckon her professional life and role as wife, mother, friend and feminist (Miller reunites with her Prima Facie director Justin Martin); former Young Vic Artistic Director David Lan's The Land of the Living, a play about displaced children after World War II, directed by Stephen Daldry and featuring actress Juliet Stevenson; and End, the concluding part of David Eldridge's trilogy that was commissioned by Norris and will be directed by Lyric Hammersmith Artistic Director Rachel O'Riordan.

The season will also include Guyana-born British writer Michael Abbensetts’ Alterations, refreshed with additional material by Trish Cooke, receiving its largest-ever staging by director Lynette Linton. The cast includes Arinzé Kene, making his National Theatre debut, and Cherrelle Skeete.

Two musicals will also be produced at the National Theatre in 2025: Stephen Sondheim and David Ives' Here We Are, directed by Joe Mantello and featuring Tracie Bennett, Rory Kinnear and Tony winner Denis O’Hare (Bennett and O'Hare performed in the show's 2023 off-Broadway premiere); and Alecky Blythe and Adam Cork’s London Road, directed by Rufus Norris and to be captured for a future streaming release on National Theatre at Home.

Returning to the theater will be James Graham's Dear England, directed by Rupert Goold, and Tim Pryce's Nye, directed by Rufus Norris.