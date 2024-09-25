Darren Criss, Helen J Shen and More on Their Lonely Robot Musical Maybe Happy Ending

Do androids dream of falling in love? Nine years after its world premiere in South Korea, the musical Maybe Happy Ending—a heartwarming new musical about two lonely robots in South Korea, with Darren Criss and Helen J Shen playing the bots—has finally made it to Broadway. “It is really such a beautiful story,” Shen told The Broadway Show. “It’s a human story about, why do we love when there’s a potential for loss? Why do we love when there’s potential for pain?”

Creators Will Aronson and Hue Park, director Michael Arden and Criss also offered their thoughts on a show striving to be “epic and tiny at the same time.”

