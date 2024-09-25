 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Darren Criss, Helen J Shen and More on Their Lonely Robot Musical Maybe Happy Ending

The Broadway Show
by Broadway.com Staff • Sep 25, 2024
Helen J Shen and Darren Criss

Do androids dream of falling in love? Nine years after its world premiere in South Korea, the musical Maybe Happy Ending—a heartwarming new musical about two lonely robots in South Korea, with Darren Criss and Helen J Shen playing the bots—has finally made it to Broadway. “It is really such a beautiful story,” Shen told The Broadway Show. “It’s a human story about, why do we love when there’s a potential for loss? Why do we love when there’s potential for pain?”

Creators Will Aronson and Hue Park, director Michael Arden and Criss also offered their thoughts on a show striving to be “epic and tiny at the same time.”

Check out the full segment below.

Related Shows

Maybe Happy Ending

from $63.74

Star Files

Darren Criss

Helen J Shen

Articles Trending Now

  1. Rob Marshall to Direct Film Adaptation of Guys and Dolls
  2. The Notebook's Joy Woods and Jordan Tyson to Join Audra McDonald in Broadway Revival of Gypsy
  3. Jelly’s Last Jam and Smokey Joe's Cafe Actor Adrian Bailey Dies at 67
Back to Top