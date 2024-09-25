Take a Peek at Rehearsals for & Juliet's North American Tour

& Juliet, the musical that combines the pop hits of Max Martin with a feminist sorta sequel to Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, embarked on its North American tour this month at Baltimore’s Hippodrome Theatre. The Broadway Show visited rehearsals at New 42 Studios to watch the cast going through its paces to “Roar,” “Baby One More Time” and more, while stars Rachel Simone Webb (Juliet), Corey Mach (Shakespeare) and Teal Wicks (Anne Hathaway) and director Luke Sheppard shared what’s in store.

