 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Take a Peek at Rehearsals for & Juliet's North American Tour

The Broadway Show
by Broadway.com Staff • Sep 25, 2024
Rachel Simone Webb in "& Juliet"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

& Juliet, the musical that combines the pop hits of Max Martin with a feminist sorta sequel to Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, embarked on its North American tour this month at Baltimore’s Hippodrome Theatre. The Broadway Show visited rehearsals at New 42 Studios to watch the cast going through its paces to “Roar,” “Baby One More Time” and more, while stars Rachel Simone Webb (Juliet), Corey Mach (Shakespeare) and Teal Wicks (Anne Hathaway) and director Luke Sheppard shared what’s in store.

Check out the full segment below.

Related Shows

& Juliet

from $91.58

Star Files

Teal Wicks

Articles Trending Now

  1. Rob Marshall to Direct Film Adaptation of Guys and Dolls
  2. The Notebook's Joy Woods and Jordan Tyson to Join Audra McDonald in Broadway Revival of Gypsy
  3. Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jimmy Fallon and More to Join All In on Broadway
Back to Top