The Big Gay Jamboree Postpones Opening Night

The Big Gay Jamboree has postponed its opening night due to the illness of its co-creator and star Marla Mindelle. Standby Cortney Wolfson will step in for Mindelle at tonight's gala performance at the Orpheum Theatre. The show will now open on October 6.

Joining Mindelle in the cast are Alex Moffat, Paris Nix, Mindelle's Titanique co-creator Constantine Rousouli and Natalie Walker, with Jaden Dominique, Brad Greer, Jeremiah Ginn, Amanda Lee, Jillian Mueller, Olivia Puckett, Melvin Tunstall, Clyde Voce, Cortney Wolfson and John Yi rounding out the ensemble.



In The Big Gay Jamboree, Stacey (Mindelle) wakes up hungover in an off-Broadway musical with no memory of how she got there. Stacey is forced to put her BFA in theater to use, belt her face off and figure out how to escape this 1940s Golden Age musical while a live audience watches.

The Big Gay Jamboree is directed and choreographed by Connor Gallagher, with a book by Mindelle and Jonathan Parks-Ramage and music and lyrics by Mindelle and Philip Drennen. The creative team includes dots (set design), Sarah Cubbage (costume design), Brian Tovar (lighting design), Justin Stasiw (sound design), Aaron Rhyne (projection design) and Leah J. Loukas (hair/wig design). Musical supervision and arrangements are by David Dabbon.