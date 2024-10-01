Jez Butterworth, Sam Mendes, Laura Donnelly and More Head for The Hills of California on Opening Night

Leanne Best, Laura Donelly, Ophelia Lovibond and Helena Wilson (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

After its acclaimed, Olivier Award-nominated run in the West End, Jez Butterworth's The Hills of California is now open on Broadway. Laura Donnelly, Leanne Best, Ophelia Lovibond and Helena Wilson star as four formerly inseparable sisters—their younger selves are played by Nancy Allsop, Sophia Ally, Lara McDonnell and Nicola Turner—haunted by complicated feelings and family history. Sam Mendes directs.

The cast and creative team hit the red carpet outside the Broadhurst Theatre on their September 29 opening night. Check out highlights and the full gallery below.

Playwright Jez Butterworth and director Sam Mendes join stars Laura Donnelly, Ophelia Lovibond, Helena Wilson and Leanne Best (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Laura Donnelly is reprising her Olivier-nominated performance, in two separate roles, on Broadway

(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Helena Wilson plays the caretaking homebody Jill Webb (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)