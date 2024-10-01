Jez Butterworth, Sam Mendes, Laura Donnelly and More Head for The Hills of California on Opening Night

Leanne Best, Laura Donelly, Ophelia Lovibond and Helena Wilson
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
After its acclaimed, Olivier Award-nominated run in the West End, Jez Butterworth's The Hills of California is now open on Broadway. Laura Donnelly, Leanne Best, Ophelia Lovibond and Helena Wilson star as four formerly inseparable sisters—their younger selves are played by Nancy Allsop, Sophia Ally, Lara McDonnell and Nicola Turner—haunted by complicated feelings and family history. Sam Mendes directs.
The cast and creative team hit the red carpet outside the Broadhurst Theatre on their September 29 opening night. Check out highlights and the full gallery below.