Sonya Balsara has been reigning over the desert kingdom of Agrabah (i.e. the New Amsterdam Theatre) for the past two years as Aladdin's Princess Jasmine. That means hundreds of magic carpet rides with her dreamy street rat—the romantic jail break out of her suffocating royal confines. But of course, you have to dream big before you can fly.

Check out Balsara's performance of "These Palace Walls," Jasmine's grand "I Want" song that the great Alan Menken wrote just for the stage show.