Back to the Future Musical Is Out of Time on Broadway; Closing Date Set

Back to the Future is ending its Broadway ride. The musical, which is based on the hit 1985 film of the same name, will play its final performance at the Winter Garden Theatre on January 5, 2025. Directed by John Rando, the production will have played more than 500 performances at the time of its closing.

The show will open in Germany and Japan within the next 18 months and has announced an eight-year deal with Royal Caribbean to play the musical in its full physical form on Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas, the largest cruise ship in the world.



Back to the Future opened at the Winter Garden Theatre on August 3, 2023. The musical features a book by Bob Gale, new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award winner Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award winner Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode.” Gale is the co-creator and co-writer of the Back to the Future film trilogy and Silvestri composed the film score for the series.

The Broadway production stars Casey Likes as Marty McFly, Roger Bart as Doc Brown, Evan Alexander Smith as George McFly, Liana Hunt as Lorraine Baines, Jelani Remy as Goldie Wilson/Marvin Berry, David Josefsberg as Strickland and Nathaniel Hackmann (Biff Tannen). Rounding out the ensemble are Mikaela Secada, Aaron Alcaraz, Will Branner, Victoria Byrd, Brendon Chan, Kevin Curtis, Nick Drake, Samuel Gerber, Marc Heitzman, Kimberly Immanuel, Joshua Kenneth Allen Johnson, Hannah Kevitt, Katie LaDuca, JJ Niemann, Jessie Peltier, Becca Petersen, Jonalyn Saxer, Blakely Slaybaugh, Gabi Stapula and Darius Wright.

The creative team includes Tim Hatley (set and costume design), Tim Lutkin and Hugh Vanstone (lighting design), Gareth Owen (sound design) and Finn Ross (video design). Chris Bailey choreographed the show, which features musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow, illusions by Chris Fisher, orchestrations by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, dance arrangements by David Chase, music direction by Ted Arthur and casting by Tara Rubin.

Back to the Future was nominated for two 2024 Tony Awards—Roger Bart for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical and Tim Hatley and Finn Ross for Best Scenic Design of a Musical.